EAM Investors LLC Sells 87,777 Shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS)

EAM Investors LLC reduced its position in The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 87,777 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in The ONE Group Hospitality were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 572.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 78,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 67,130 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality in the first quarter worth about $880,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality in the first quarter worth about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.39% of the company’s stock.

STKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded The ONE Group Hospitality from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on The ONE Group Hospitality from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

In related news, Director Jonathan Segal sold 44,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $490,239.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,119,015 shares in the company, valued at $45,762,256.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,021 shares of company stock worth $554,971. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of STKS stock opened at $11.80 on Thursday. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.31 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.13.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $70.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.50 million. The ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 4.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About The ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

