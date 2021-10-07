Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Up 7.2%

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)’s share price shot up 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.56 and last traded at $11.56. 1,418 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 325,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.78.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of $848.19 million, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 2.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.37 million. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 11.78%. Research analysts predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESTE. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Earthstone Energy during the second quarter worth $39,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the second quarter worth about $115,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Earthstone Energy by 65.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the first quarter worth about $101,000. 39.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

