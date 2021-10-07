Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the August 31st total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 678,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Eastman Chemical news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total value of $2,999,082.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $5,188,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,598,429.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,041,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,872,845,000 after purchasing an additional 238,735 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,628,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $778,386,000 after purchasing an additional 322,315 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,652,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,850,000 after purchasing an additional 63,899 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,365,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,180,000 after purchasing an additional 27,532 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,919,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,421,000 after purchasing an additional 67,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMN traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.99. The company had a trading volume of 722,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,987. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.04 and a 200 day moving average of $114.54. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $78.88 and a 1 year high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EMN. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $109.44 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.54.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.