Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share on Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by 8.0% over the last three years.

Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust stock opened at $7.09 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $7.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average is $6.78.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,394 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

