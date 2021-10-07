Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the August 31st total of 69,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 216.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000.

Shares of NYSE ETW traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.81. The stock had a trading volume of 264,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,924. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average is $10.91. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $11.37.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company with objective of providing current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests in a diversified portfolio of common stocks and writes call options on one or more United States and foreign indices on a substantial portion of the value of its common stock portfolio to generate current earnings from the option premium.

