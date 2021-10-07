Echelon Wealth Partners Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF)

Echelon Wealth Partners restated their buy rating on shares of Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. Echelon Wealth Partners currently has a $75.00 price target on the stock.

TCNNF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Trulieve Cannabis to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $50.50 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $62.25 to $68.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.73.

OTCMKTS:TCNNF opened at $29.59 on Monday. Trulieve Cannabis has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $53.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.38.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. engages in the provision of medical cannabis products and services. It cultivates and produces its products in-house and distributes to its branded stores, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. The company was founded on September 17, 1940 and is headquartered in Quincy, FL.

