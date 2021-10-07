Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.420-$4.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of EIX traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.63. The stock had a trading volume of 27,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,896. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $53.92 and a fifty-two week high of $66.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.81. The firm has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.83%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.63%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Edison International from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Edison International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.57.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

