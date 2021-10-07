eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:EFTR opened at $11.36 on Monday. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.33 and a 52 week high of $40.42.

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc

