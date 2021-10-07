Ellaism (ELLA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.00

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Ellaism coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ellaism has traded 37.6% lower against the US dollar. Ellaism has a total market cap of $25,693.42 and $1.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,623.16 or 0.06685809 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.74 or 0.00101016 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ellaism

ELLA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 47,486,669 coins and its circulating supply is 47,435,338 coins. Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Buying and Selling Ellaism

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

