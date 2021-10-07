Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 1,276 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Linde were worth $10,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 1,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, September 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.36.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $5.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $301.61. The company had a trading volume of 54,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,601. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $214.14 and a 12-month high of $317.03. The stock has a market cap of $155.75 billion, a PE ratio of 48.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $307.93 and its 200 day moving average is $296.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

