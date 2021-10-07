Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 13,529 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 500,567 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,529 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $14,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 36.0% in the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of AT&T by 21.7% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Loop Capital began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.90.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,169,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,532,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.99. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

