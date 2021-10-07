Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 3,512 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,583 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,512 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 0.9% of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $27,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 367,892 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $86,021,000 after purchasing an additional 13,120 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 210,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $49,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 50,010 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,939,000 after purchasing an additional 19,910 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 10,950 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Visa by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,673,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,837,698,000 after buying an additional 698,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded up $4.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $230.70. 204,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,164,410. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $449.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.12.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total value of $2,224,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,671 shares of company stock valued at $12,623,562 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Compass Point increased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.52.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

