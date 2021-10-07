Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 9,805 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,594 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 9,805 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 0.6% of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $18,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 12.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,425,236,000 after acquiring an additional 12,066,751 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1,318.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,732,709 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $526,637,000 after purchasing an additional 9,046,516 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,894,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,862,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155,779 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,480,518 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $22,322,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,891,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,251 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $57.80. The company had a trading volume of 376,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,515,775. The company has a market capitalization of $265.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

