ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2) have received a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €13.64 ($16.05).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZIL2. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Warburg Research set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.80 ($15.06) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

ElringKlinger stock traded down €0.50 ($0.59) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €10.61 ($12.48). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,628. The company has a market capitalization of $672.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45. ElringKlinger has a 12 month low of €7.00 ($8.24) and a 12 month high of €18.18 ($21.39). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €13.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is €14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.56.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

