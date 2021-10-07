Empired Limited (ASX:EPD) Insider Purchases A$1,762,200.00 in Stock

Empired Limited (ASX:EPD) insider Russell Baskerville purchased 1,320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.34 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,762,200.00 ($1,258,714.29).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.37, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.14.
Empired Company Profile
