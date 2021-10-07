Empired Limited (ASX:EPD) Insider Purchases A$1,762,200.00 in Stock

Empired Limited (ASX:EPD) insider Russell Baskerville purchased 1,320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.34 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,762,200.00 ($1,258,714.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.37, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Empired Limited provides information technology solutions in Australia, New Zealand, and the United States. The company offers integrated solutions, such as cloud, enterprise content management, customer relationship management, data insight and business intelligence, digital and experience design, enterprise resource planning, expert guidance, identity and access management, infrastructure transformation, change management, Internet of Things, managed infrastructure, mobile solution, application, project management office, office accelerator, spatial, system integration, and unified communication services, as well as Azure managed services.

