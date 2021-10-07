Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Lifted to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Endesa in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Endesa from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Endesa from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Endesa in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Endesa from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of Endesa stock opened at $10.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.84. Endesa has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95.

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

