Energo Trading 9.6% Lower This Week (TSL)

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 7th. In the last week, Energo has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One Energo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Energo has a total market capitalization of $213,033.31 and approximately $182.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Energo alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00050519 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.00 or 0.00227599 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.43 or 0.00104424 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Energo Profile

TSL is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 coins. The official message board for Energo is blog.energolabs.com . Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energo’s official website is www.energolabs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

Buying and Selling Energo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.