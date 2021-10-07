Energycoin (ENRG) Price Up 33.1% Over Last Week

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded up 81.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. Over the last seven days, Energycoin has traded 33.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Energycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Energycoin has a market capitalization of $125,754.92 and $1.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Energycoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00051476 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00024028 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006284 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Energycoin Coin Profile

ENRG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energycoin is energycoin.eu . The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnergyCoin (ENRG) is a pure PoS scrypt altcoin with an initial distribution of 110000000 coins going to the 2000 members of the community. The PoS annualised rates drop by 2% per year from 10% to 2% in year 5 – thereafter at year six there is a fixed interest rate of 1% per annum. There is a thirty second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. “

Buying and Selling Energycoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.