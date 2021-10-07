Ensurge Micropower ASA (OTCMKTS:TFECY) Trading Down 10.8%

Ensurge Micropower ASA (OTCMKTS:TFECY) dropped 10.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 10,905 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 11,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.36.

About Ensurge Micropower ASA (OTCMKTS:TFECY)

Ensurge Micropower ASA designs, develops, and produces ultrathin energy storage solutions for wearable devices, connected sensors, and other applications. Its solid-state lithium battery technology enables it to produce rechargeable batteries with high energy densities and long product lifetimes. The company was formerly known as Thin Film Electronics ASA and changed its name to Ensurge Micropower ASA in June 2021.

