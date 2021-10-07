Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.10.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ENTG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

ENTG stock opened at $120.36 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Entegris has a 1-year low of $74.14 and a 1-year high of $135.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.53 and a beta of 1.22.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Entegris will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

In other Entegris news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 23,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total value of $2,766,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 7,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total value of $975,216.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,389 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,217.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,015 shares of company stock worth $9,493,383. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Entegris by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,560,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,667,520,000 after purchasing an additional 676,350 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Entegris by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,481,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,534,906,000 after purchasing an additional 91,928 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Entegris by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,680,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $746,843,000 after purchasing an additional 293,613 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in shares of Entegris by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,838,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,150,000 after purchasing an additional 120,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Entegris by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,643,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $295,537,000 after purchasing an additional 244,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

