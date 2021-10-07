Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Price Target Raised to $93.00

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $87.00 to $93.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Envestnet from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.67.
ENV opened at $80.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.54 and a 200-day moving average of $75.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.50 and a beta of 1.29. Envestnet has a 1-year low of $61.00 and a 1-year high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Envestnet by 26.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 64,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 13,439 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Envestnet during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Envestnet by 920.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 26,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Envestnet during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,617,000.
About Envestnet
Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.
See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.