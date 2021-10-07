Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Price Target Raised to $93.00

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $87.00 to $93.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Envestnet from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.67.

Get Envestnet alerts:

ENV opened at $80.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.54 and a 200-day moving average of $75.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.50 and a beta of 1.29. Envestnet has a 1-year low of $61.00 and a 1-year high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). Envestnet had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $288.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Envestnet will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Envestnet by 26.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 64,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 13,439 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Envestnet during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Envestnet by 920.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 26,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Envestnet during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,617,000.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.