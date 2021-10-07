Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVI) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,000 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the August 31st total of 220,400 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Environmental Impact Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Environmental Impact Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Environmental Impact Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Environmental Impact Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. 64.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENVI remained flat at $$9.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 34,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,258. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.78. Environmental Impact Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99.

Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

