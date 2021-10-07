Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

EPOKY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

OTCMKTS:EPOKY opened at $20.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Epiroc AB has a twelve month low of $14.14 and a twelve month high of $24.68.

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

