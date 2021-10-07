EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Acquired by Kempen Capital Management N.V.

Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 110.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 58,640 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $5,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 35.7% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. 78.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Shares of EPR opened at $51.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.61, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.07 and a 200-day moving average of $50.05. The company has a current ratio of 9.35, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $20.62 and a 52 week high of $56.07.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.62 million. EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. EPR Properties’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.73%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EPR. Citigroup raised EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.