Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EFX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 1,087.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 199.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFX opened at $257.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $263.72 and its 200-day moving average is $238.55. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.98 and a 12 month high of $279.59. The firm has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

In related news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.73.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

