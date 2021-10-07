Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for International Paper’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:IP)

International Paper (NYSE:IP) – Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of International Paper in a research note issued on Sunday, October 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the basic materials company will earn $5.45 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.05.

IP has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Stephens raised shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Argus raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.55.

NYSE IP opened at $54.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.05. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.98 and a 200-day moving average of $59.04.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IP. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the second quarter worth $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 128 shares of company stock valued at $7,473 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous dividend of $0.35. International Paper’s payout ratio is 73.21%.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

