Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Newmont Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Newmont in a report released on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.17. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Fundamental Research decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from C$72.72 to C$66.12 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$75.69 price target on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, July 26th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from C$104.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$89.96.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at C$68.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$72.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$77.87. Newmont has a twelve month low of C$66.85 and a twelve month high of C$90.94. The firm has a market cap of C$54.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.16.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.77 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.682 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 38.67%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

