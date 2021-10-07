Ergoteles LLC Acquires Shares of 4,987 National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in National Health Investors by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 78,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 8,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert T. Webb bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.86 per share, with a total value of $107,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert T. Webb bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.50 per share, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,000 shares of company stock worth $280,970. 6.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NHI opened at $52.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.17. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.78 and a 1 year high of $78.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 16.11 and a quick ratio of 16.11.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $74.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.22 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 48.09% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

NHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.29.

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

