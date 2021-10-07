Ergoteles LLC Decreases Stock Position in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)

Ergoteles LLC lessened its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,131 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 87,328 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 5.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 2.3% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 5.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 10.7% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

BSBR stock opened at $6.71 on Thursday. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $5.02 and a twelve month high of $9.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.58. The firm has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). Banco Santander (Brasil) had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

