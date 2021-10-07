Ergoteles LLC Has $331,000 Stock Position in Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP)

Ergoteles LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,904 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 25,543 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Datto were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSP. Cutler Group LP raised its position in Datto by 166.3% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Datto by 4,878.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Datto by 27.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Datto by 15.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Datto during the first quarter valued at $120,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Datto alerts:

MSP opened at $22.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion and a PE ratio of 79.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.26 and a 200-day moving average of $25.64. Datto Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $22.15 and a 52-week high of $33.46.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.10 million. Datto had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 7.87%. On average, research analysts predict that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

MSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Datto from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Datto in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Datto from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.92.

In related news, CEO Timothy Weller sold 34,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $903,579.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,961.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $271,100.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,337,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,602 shares of company stock valued at $6,129,279. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Datto

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Datto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.