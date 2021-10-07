Ergoteles LLC Makes New $359,000 Investment in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 63,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GSIT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of GSI Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of GSI Technology by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSI Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSI Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSI Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Ping Tak Wu sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $159,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GSIT opened at $5.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.84. GSI Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $8.30.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.79 million for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 25.40% and a negative net margin of 65.68%.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.

