Ergoteles LLC Makes New $364,000 Investment in First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000. Ergoteles LLC owned 0.25% of First Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Capital by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,651 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in First Capital by 72.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,543 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in First Capital by 159.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,722 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Capital by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,228 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,023,000 after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in First Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $1,704,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

Get First Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FCAP opened at $40.90 on Thursday. First Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $70.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.17 and a 200-day moving average of $44.31. The company has a market capitalization of $138.00 million, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of -0.05.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $9.40 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%.

First Capital Company Profile

First Capital, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate, commercial business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans.

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.