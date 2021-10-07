Ergoteles LLC Purchases New Shares in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schneider National during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Schneider National by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Schneider National by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Schneider National during the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Schneider National during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. 25.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SNDR opened at $23.70 on Thursday. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $27.15. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.23.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.18. Schneider National had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNDR shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.41 price target on Schneider National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Schneider National in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schneider National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

