Ergoteles LLC Purchases Shares of 21,284 Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 124.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 23.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.90 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $24.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.49.

Shares of MLCO stock opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.03. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.76.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $566.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.49 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 51.60% and a negative net margin of 52.01%. The business’s revenue was up 222.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS. Analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

