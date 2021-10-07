Ergoteles LLC Purchases Shares of 4,000 ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of ePlus by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ePlus by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of ePlus by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,347 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ePlus by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC raised its position in shares of ePlus by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 6,250 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.15, for a total value of $644,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 357 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $35,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,447 shares of company stock worth $1,888,500 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PLUS shares. Sidoti raised shares of ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

PLUS opened at $105.09 on Thursday. ePlus inc. has a 12-month low of $66.91 and a 12-month high of $110.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.57.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.34. ePlus had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $416.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

