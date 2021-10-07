Ergoteles LLC Sells 87,328 Shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)

Ergoteles LLC reduced its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) by 65.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,131 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 87,328 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,561,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,010,000 after buying an additional 110,917 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 1st quarter valued at $5,716,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSBR opened at $6.71 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.34 and its 200 day moving average is $7.58. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $5.02 and a fifty-two week high of $9.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). Banco Santander (Brasil) had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

