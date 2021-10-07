Ergoteles LLC Takes Position in Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 163,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 187,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 93,210 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 6,173 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 197,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 62,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDTX opened at $1.90 on Thursday. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $3.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.03. The stock has a market cap of $94.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.33.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.40. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 117.68% and a negative return on equity of 336.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. WBB Securities upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Aegis lowered their target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

In other Cidara Therapeutics news, CEO Jeffrey Stein acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $68,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

