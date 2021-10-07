Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.300-$1.320 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts recently commented on EPRT shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.06.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $28.85. 1,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,194. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 55.06, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.40. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 8.37.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 3.40%. On average, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.09%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 473,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,386 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $12,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.