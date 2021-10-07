Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Cut to “Hold” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale downgraded shares of Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

ETTYF has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a reduce rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essity AB (publ) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $235.00.

Shares of ETTYF opened at $30.60 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.20. Essity AB has a twelve month low of $29.60 and a twelve month high of $36.50.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products comprising incontinence products, such as skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; and pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

