Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Stock Rating Lowered by Societe Generale

Societe Generale lowered shares of Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ETTYF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a reduce rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essity AB (publ) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $235.00.

Shares of ETTYF opened at $30.60 on Monday. Essity AB has a twelve month low of $29.60 and a twelve month high of $36.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.20.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products comprising incontinence products, such as skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; and pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

