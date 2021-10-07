Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) Short Interest Update

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,600 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the August 31st total of 71,600 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ESEA traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,279. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $218.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.44. Euroseas has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $39.17.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The shipping company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.23. Euroseas had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $19.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Euroseas will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESEA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Euroseas from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Euroseas in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Euroseas by 2,272.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,132 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, mainly including manufactured products, and perishables. It also owns drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks such as bauxite, phosphate and fertilizers.

