Evermay Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 32.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 701,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,917,000 after purchasing an additional 169,997 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 315.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 229,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,366,000 after purchasing an additional 174,090 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.9% during the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,062,000 after purchasing an additional 30,830 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 105.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 144,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,024,000 after purchasing an additional 74,429 shares during the period.

IWN stock opened at $162.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.56. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.88 and a fifty-two week high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

