Evermay Wealth Management LLC Invests $37,000 in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 51.7% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CCI opened at $174.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.05, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $204.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.69.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 78.47%.

Several research firms have commented on CCI. Citigroup downgraded Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.55.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

