Evermay Wealth Management LLC Takes $46,000 Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 550 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 201,660 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $14,687,000 after purchasing an additional 44,507 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,869 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 309.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 40,176 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 30,364 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,591 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.57.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $86.57 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.99 and its 200-day moving average is $76.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $89.48.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.01%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.