Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Short Interest Down 27.6% in September

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,500 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the August 31st total of 185,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRAM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Everspin Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 162,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 14,113 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 423.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 27,175 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 11,377 shares during the period. 25.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Everspin Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MRAM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,383. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.96. Everspin Technologies has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $8.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 1.56.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.85 million for the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 31.23%.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.