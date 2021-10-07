EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Short Interest Down 16.0% in September

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 965,800 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the August 31st total of 1,150,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 194,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

In other EVO Payments news, CEO James G. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $264,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in EVO Payments by 10.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in EVO Payments by 14,471.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 71,633 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in EVO Payments by 14.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in EVO Payments by 107,658.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 12,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in EVO Payments in the second quarter worth approximately $463,000. Institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOP traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.90. 350,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,574. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.43. EVO Payments has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $31.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,144.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.71.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. EVO Payments had a net margin of 2.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that EVO Payments will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

