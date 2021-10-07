F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.18 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) will announce sales of $7.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for F-star Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.35 million and the highest is $12.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that F-star Therapeutics will report full year sales of $5.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.90 million to $14.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover F-star Therapeutics.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.15).

Several brokerages have commented on FSTX. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F-star Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FSTX opened at $7.08 on Thursday. F-star Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.57 and a quick ratio of 8.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.91.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in F-star Therapeutics by 65.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in F-star Therapeutics by 76.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,994 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in F-star Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in F-star Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in F-star Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $387,000. 52.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

