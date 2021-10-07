F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Trading Down 3.6%

F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) dropped 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.88 and last traded at $14.88. Approximately 1,242 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 547,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.43.

FXLV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of F45 Training in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.65.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $26.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that F45 Training Holdings Inc will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other F45 Training news, Director Mwig Llc sold 1,231,555 shares of F45 Training stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $19,704,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

F45 Training Company Profile (NYSE:FXLV)

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

