Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fanuc Ltd. is a manufacturer of factory automation and robots. It is engaged in the development, manufacture, sale and maintenance of robots and factory automation products primarily in Japan, US, Europe and other Asian countries. The Company’s technology is applied in the automation of machine tools. Its products lineup includes: computer numerical control series; servo motors; carbon dioxide laser oscillators; industrial lasers; robots and robot machines; machine for milling and boring, precision molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machine and nano control technology based machines that have their applications in optical electronics, medical, semiconductor and biotechnology fields. Fanuc Ltd. is headquartered in Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:FANUY traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.42. 358,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,470. The stock has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.08. Fanuc has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.47.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter. Fanuc had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 17.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fanuc will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fanuc Company Profile

FANUC Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of computer numerical control (CNC) systems, lasers, robot systems, robomachines, roboshot, robocut and nano robots. It operates through the following divisions: Factory Automation (FA), Robot, and Robomachine. The FA division manufactures CNC systems, CNC servo motors, and lasers.

