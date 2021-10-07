FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Upgraded to Buy at Needham & Company LLC

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) was upgraded by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $77.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.73% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.67.

NASDAQ:FARO opened at $63.78 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.97. FARO Technologies has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $97.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.46 and a beta of 1.33.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.07 million. FARO Technologies had a net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FARO Technologies will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,023 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,289,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after buying an additional 45,714 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 115,202 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,960,000 after buying an additional 10,118 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 109,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,470 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 259.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,368 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 6,761 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

