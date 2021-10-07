FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Upgraded to Buy at Needham & Company LLC

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) was upgraded by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $77.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.73% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.67.
NASDAQ:FARO opened at $63.78 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.97. FARO Technologies has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $97.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.46 and a beta of 1.33.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,023 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,289,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after buying an additional 45,714 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 115,202 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,960,000 after buying an additional 10,118 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 109,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,470 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 259.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,368 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 6,761 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FARO Technologies Company Profile
FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.
